Rana Daggubati sums up attending cousin Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, calls it ‘two hectic days’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand wedding affair in Hyderabad became the talk of the town in no time. The couple got hitched following traditional Telugu rituals at the Annapurna Studios on December 4. With all the happy inside pictures from the celebration doing the rounds on the internet, Chay’s cousin Rana Daggubati spilled the beans about the happy family get-together.

Speaking with India Today Digital, Rana Daggubati remarked that since it was his cousin Chaitanya’s wedding, it was almost mandatory that he would be joining the big day. He termed it as ‘two hectic days’ where everyone had a lot of fun amid celebrations for the new couple.

Rana said, “It's my cousin's wedding, so I've got to be there. Yeah, it was fun. We had a great time; we had a blast. Celebrations are always fun. I wish the couple well. It has been two hectic days!”

Just a few days ago, Rana Daggubati and his wife, Miheeka Bajaj, had dropped some candid behind-the-scenes pictures from Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding. The pictures featured some heartfelt moments where the Akkineni and Daggubati families came together.

Check out the pictures here:

Not just them, but Naga Chaitanya’s uncle Venkatesh Daggubati also dropped a wholesome bunch of pictures from the former’s wedding. The senior actor could be seen celebrating his nephew’s celebrations amid other special moments during the wedding.

Take a look at the glimpses here:

For the unversed, right after their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance as a married couple. The duo was spotted at the Srisailam Temple, where they visited to seek blessings on their new journey ahead.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was attended by not just close friends and family members but also several other distinguished guests from the film fraternity as well. These included filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Anurag Kashyap.

Other actors who attended their nuptials were Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nani, Allu Arjun, and more.

