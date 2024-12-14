It's Official: Trisha Krishnan joins cast of RJ Balaji Suriya 45; to reunite with her Ayutha Ezhuthu co-star after 20 years

Buzz surrounding Trisha Krishnan reuniting on-screen after 20 years with Suriya started when pictures of the duo shooting on sets of Suriya 45 went viral on the internet. Soon, fans start speculating about a possible reunion of the actors, who have delivered massive hits earlier, again on the screen. And now the makers of the film have officially confirmed the Ponniyin Selvan actress joining them onboard.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), filmmaker RJ Balaji, who is directing the Kanguva actor’s next project Suriya 45, dropped a formal post to announce the same.

While there is yet no clarity on the role that the diva has been offered, the announcement post surprisingly coincided with the fact that the actress just completed 22 years in the film industry.

Check out the announcement post here:

Sharing the poster, RJ Balaji wrote, “Congratulations on 22 glorious years, @trishtrashers And we are elated to start the 23rd year with #Suriya45.”

Well, December 13 marked Trisha Krishnan ticking off 22 years of her glorious film career. For the unversed, it was exactly on this date back in 2002 that the starlet bagged her first lead role in the Suriya starrer film Mounam Pesiyadhe.

Taking to her social media handle, Trisha dropped a candid picture of herself as she celebrated this milestone achievement. She penned, “Honoured to be part of this magic called cinema for 22 years. Thank you all. 13.12”

Take a look at Trisha’s gratitude post here:

It was back on December 10 when the first pictures of Suriya and Trisha from the same film sets surfaced on social media. It featured the duo matching in a lawyer’s uniform in what appeared to be filming a key sequence.

If reports are to be believed, Trisha is rumored to be essaying the role of a lawyer opposite Suriya in RJ Balaji’s fantasy drama.

Check out the photos here:

Besides these, Trisha also has a host of exciting projects queued up. The next few years of the diva are star-studded, as she would be pairing up with actors like Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara, Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, Tovino Thomas in Identity, and more.

