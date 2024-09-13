'One last time': Vijay's fans get emotional as Thalapathy 69 makers DROP announcement video

The announcement video of Vijay's last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has made his fans quite emotional. Set to be officially released tomorrow, September 14 at 5 PM, the announcement video is nothing short of a heartfelt tribute to Vijay and his three-decade-long journey in showbiz. Soon after the makers dropped the announcement video, fans took to their social media handles to share their reactions.

The video featured a montage of Vijay's career highlights and best films. It also showed the impact his films had on audiences across the globe. The short video clip moved his fans to tears as Vijay has become a household name to due his work and legacy.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai. The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years. #Thalapathy69 Project announcement drops tomorrow at 5 PM."

Overwhelmed after watching the announcement video, a fan wrote, "Thank you for making us emotional with all these moments. These tears will turn into cheers, loud laughter & roars in the theaters for #Thalapathy69. We look forward to a grand project like never before. Thank you #KVN, for producing this prestigious project for our Thalapathy."

Another fan commented, "One last dance. #Thalapathy69," while one social media user wrote, "It's really very emotional. We miss you."

Knowing that Thalapathy 69 is Vijay's last film, an emotional fan commented, "Anna!! Still can't believe this is the last movie of India's greatest entertainer and cinema's biggest box office superstar! #Thalapathy69."

Check out more reactions below:

Reports suggest that H Vinoth will be directing Thalapathy 69. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the tracks for the Vijay starrer. According to multiple media reports, Simran and Mamitha Baiju will be seen playing prominent roles in the film.

