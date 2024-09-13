Thalapathy 69: Vijay's last film announcement video is an emotional tribute to his 30 year long acting journey and it's pure goosebumps
The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thalapathy 69 are set to announce the actor’s alleged final movie on this date and time. Check it out!
Thalapathy Vijay is set to begin the shoot for his alleged final movie, tentatively titled movie Thalapathy 69. The makers have finally dropped an update for the film and are set to make the film’s official announcement on September 14, 2024, at 5 pm.
Along with the update, the makers unveiled an emotional video filled with fan messages that are surely filled with goosebumps, celebrating the actor’s legacy.
Watch the official update for Thalapathy 69 here:
