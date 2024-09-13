Thalapathy 69: Makers of Vijay starrer set to make announcement soon; here’s how fans are reacting

Thalapathy Vijay is currently basking in the success of his movie The GOAT and is all set to enter the shoot of his alleged final movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69.

The makers of the film have finally dropped their first update for the movie and are set to officially announce the movie on September 13, 2024, at 5 pm. As this is the superstar’s potential last stint in films before entering politics, fans have taken it to themselves, celebrating his legacy.

The yet-to-be-titled movie has been making quite the buzz since it was announced to be the actor’s alleged final movie. Afterward, Thalapathy Vijay is said to allot his attention completely to his party, TVK, and his political campaign.

The actor’s final venture is also getting packed with casting rumors with names of actors like Simran, Samantha, and many more being brought up. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to come in. Moreover, it is also being speculated that the H Vinoth directorial film would likely feature Anirudh Ravichander as the music director with Sathya Sooryan handling the DOP.

Coming to the superstar’s film ventures, Thalapathy Vijay was seen in the action movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT recently. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu featured the actor in a dual role, playing both father and son.

The movie which featured the story about an anti-terrorist squad leader and field agent, Gandhi took us on a rollercoaster ride of revenge. The film focused on a mistake the agent made in his past which led to his own life turning upside down and spiralling out of control.

Besides Vijay, the movie also featured actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the film also had cameo appearances by Trisha Krishnan and Sivakarthikeyan as well.

The film which was released back on September 5, 2024, has received mixed responses from critics with praise towards Vijay’s performance and action sequences. Moreover, the film is also touted to have a sequel to it as well which is titled as The GOAT vs OG, a Venkat Prabhu villain.

