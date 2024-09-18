'Our families are not in touch': Did you know Priyamani and Vidya Balan are cousins?

Agree or not, the film industry in general includes some of the most unexpected connections, and it can be highly possible that two actors end up being part of the same family. No, we aren’t talking about siblings in showbiz. For instance, did you know South Cinema diva Priyamani is the second cousin to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan? Well, scroll down to know all about it.

At multiple media events and film promotions, The Family Man starlet has often talked about being related to Vidya Balan. Quite interestingly, Priyamani has also said that their equation isn’t exactly close, unlike the one that is shared between their parents.

Back during an interview with BehindWoods in 2010, Priyamani addressed her family equation for the first time with Vidya Balan. She revealed not having a very close bond with the Dirty Picture actress.

She said, “We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career.”

Later on, in another interview during the promotions of her film Rakta Charitra II, Priyamani spoke candidly about her cousin Vidya Balan. She revealed not having met the latter in person and that while she is not in touch with the Bollywood diva personally, she is still connected with Vidya’s father.

Priyamani had expressed, “We haven’t been in touch on a personal level—not to her, but I’m in touch with her father. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make it a point to call her dad. If possible, I would love to meet Vidya someday, because being cousins is a secondary thing, but as an actor, I’m extremely proud of her, and with the body of work that she’s done, she’s a fabulous actor.”

However, in yet another interview, the Jawan actress speaking about her successful second cousin in Bollywood indicated some kind of bittersweet equation between the two.

Well, it all happened when Priyamani was asked if she would take any advice or tips from Vidya Balan to choose her films. Instead, the actress spoke about maintaining her individuality at all costs and not manipulating her family name and connections to move forward.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan, in one of her older interviews with DNA, spoke about Priyamani and revealed how the two actually have never met more than just once, that too on the stage for an award show. Moreover, she had indicated that their families aren’t exactly connected to one another.

Vidya had revealed, “Yes, but can you believe we've met once in our lives? We are distant cousins. We met on a film award stage once because our families are not in touch. I'm given to believe that she's a wonderful actor, and she's doing really well for herself. More power to her.”

