‘She is always being watched, she always needs to be perfect’: When Chiyaan Vikram shared his admiration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been quite good friends. They first starred in the 2010 Hindi film Raavan and its Tamil remake Raavanan in the same year, both directed by Mani Ratnam. They came together for Ponniyin Selvan-I and II in 2022-23. At the pre-release event of PS-I in Delhi back in 2022, the actor had made some candid revelations about his equation with the former Miss World.

Gushing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bespoke beauty, the Thangalaan actor remarked on being bowled over and even hailed her as the epitome of perfection.

He shared, “She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I’ve always seen her films, and it wasn’t just about her movies and her beauty; it’s about what she stood for. She is always being watched; she always needs to be perfect, and she has done it in style.”

Moving on during the conversation, Chiyaan Vikram had also given a peek into the on-screen character played by Bachchan in the movie PS-I, the character of the queen Nandini and how the actress perfectly engrossed herself in nailing the role.

Chiyaan had said, “It’s an honest confession. She dances so beautifully and it is beauty in motion whenever she dances. I’m one of her fans and it’s such a great pleasure to work with her and it’s so nice to see her again. Nandini, of course, is a very strong character, and she is not the antagonist.”

Well, that’s not the end of the revelations that Chiyaan Vikram made about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He went on to remember the time when the actress had debuted at the Miss World stage; he witnessed her stumble a few steps before correcting herself and walking down the ramp with complete poise and grace.

Towards the concluding point of his revelations, Chiyaan Vikram also spilled beans on the friendly equation he shares not just with Aishwarya but also with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya.

Furthermore, Chiyaan also referred to the immense fan adoration she enjoys practically everywhere in Chennai, the hub of South cinema. He said, “Every place you go, even in Chennai, there will be jewelry and saree stores with her picture and this is her charisma. Finally, when I got to work with her, I saw the other side, where she is professional and I was lucky to have been paired opposite her in Raavan in Hindi. "

