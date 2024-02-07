Top 10 best South Indian comedy actors: From Brahmanandam, Vivek to Jagathy Sreekumar

Indian cinema cannot escape the influence of comedy and comedians. For generations, the film industries in South India have proudly showcased some of the finest comedic actors, not only within their own industries but across the entire country. These actors don't just perform their assigned roles, they breathe life into them with their sensational slapstick humor and clever comebacks.

Over the years, South Indian industries have witnessed the rise of some incredible comedians such as Nagesh, Allu Ramalingaiah, and many others. Let's take a look at the top 10 comedy actors from South India.

10 popular South Indian comedy actors

1. Brahmanandam

Birth date: February 1st, 1956

February 1st, 1956 Birth place: Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh

Brahmanandam is a name that needs no introduction. The veteran actor has been a part of the industry for close to four decades now, and has continuously entertained the audience over the years. The actor has featured in more than a thousand films over the years, and has without a doubt become a household name.

Top 5 films of Brahmanandam

Vikramarkudu (2006) - Dir. SS Rajamouli

Bommarillu (2006) - Dir. Bhaskar

Khaleja (2010) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas

Dhee (2007) - Dir. Srinu Vaitla

Pokiri (2006) - Puri Jagannadh

2. Nagesh

Birth date: September 27th, 1933

September 27th, 1933 Birth place: Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu

Nagesh is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians to have ever graced the Indian film industry. With an impressive filmography of over 1000 movies, spanning an illustrious career of five decades, Nagesh was the ultimate go-to comedian in the Tamil film industry. Kamal Haasan has fondly reminisced about his time working with Nagesh, praising not only his comedic talent on screen but also his quick wit in real life. The Vikram actor also highlighted Nagesh's knack for improvisation, which added an extra layer of humor to many scenes. Sadly, Nagesh passed away in 2009.

Top 5 films of Nagesh

Thiruvilayadal (1965) - Dir. AP Nagarajan

Anbe Vaa (1966) - Dir. AC Tirulokachandar

Kadhalikka Neramillai (1964) - Dir. CV Sridhar

Server Sundaram (1964) - Dir. S Panju

Michael Madana Kama Rajan - Dir. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

3. Jagathy Sreekumar

Birth date: January 5th, 1951

January 5th, 1951 Birth Place: Jagathy, Kerala

Jagathy Sreekumar, a former theater artist who transitioned into acting, is widely regarded as one of the most talented individuals in the Malayalam film industry. He actively contributed to the film industry from 1974 to 2012. Tragically, in 2012, he was involved in a severe accident that resulted in paralysis. However, in 2022, he made a remarkable comeback in Mammootty's CBI 5: The Brain, portraying a character without any dialogues.

Top 5 films of Jagathy Sreekumar

Kilukkam (1991) - Dir. Priyadarshan

Yoddha (1992) - Dir. Sangeeth Sivan

Boeing Boeing (1985) - Dir. Priyadarshan

CID Moosa (2003) - Dir. Johny Antony

Meesa Madhavan (2002) - Dir. Lal Jose

4. Sadhu Kokila

Birth date: March 24th, 1966

March 24th, 1966 Birth Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Sadhu Kokila is a well-known name in the Kannada audience circle. He has been entertaining the film industry for more than thirty years, always ensuring that the audience bursts into laughter. After his appearance in the drama film Seemanta, the actor is all set to grace us with two more films this year.

Top 5 films of Sadhu Kokila

Mr. and Mrs. Ramchari (2014) - Dir. Santhosh Ananddram

Mufti (2017) - Dir. Narthan

Premam Poojyam (2021) - Dir. Raghavendra Bakki Sannegowda

Om (1995) - Dir. Upendra

Shhh! (1993) - Dir. Upendra

5. Ajay Ghosh

Birth date: 1974

1974 Birth Place: Vetapalem, Andhra Pradesh

Ajay Ghosh, although relatively new to the acting scene compared to the other names on the list, has already made a name for himself as one of the top faces in the Telugu film industry. He gained recognition with Vetrimaaran's 2016 movie Visaranai and has since entertained audiences with his diverse range of roles.

Top 5 films of Ajay Ghosh

Brochevarevarura (2019) - Dir. Vivek Athreya

Mathu Vadalara (2019) - Dir. Ritesh Rana

Pushpa (2021) - Dir. Sukumar

Anveshi (2023) - Dir. VJ Khanna

Run Raja Run (2014) - Dir. Sujeeth

6. Vivek

Birth date: November 19th, 1961

November 19th, 1961 Birth Place: Sankarankovil, Tamil Nadu

For most 90s and early 2000s kids, imagining Tamil cinema without Vivek seems quite impossible. The actor epitomized comedy, with both slapstick humor as well as witty one-liners and catchphrases. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2021 at the age of 59 due to thrombosis.

Top 5 films of Vivek

Unnaruge Naan Irundhal (1999) - Dir. Selva

Run (2002) - Dir. N Lingusamy

Boys (2003) - Dir. S. Shankar

Anniyan (2005) - Dir. S Shankar

M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004) - Dir. Mohan Raja

7. Harisree Ashokan

Birth date: April 6th, 1964

April 6th, 1964 Birth Place: Kochi, Kerala

The Malayalam film audience holds a special place in their hearts for the name Harisree Ashokan. This actor has been a prominent figure in numerous films since the 1990s and continues to captivate the audience with his performances. One of his most memorable roles was as Ramanan in the 1998 film Punjabi House, which has achieved a cult status and become an iconic figure in pop culture within the state.

Top 5 films of Harisree Ashokan

Punjabi House (1998) - Dir. Rafi Mecartin

Ee Parakkum Thalika (2001) - Dir. Thaha

CID Moosa (2003) - Dir. Johny Antony

Aniyathipravu (1997) - Dir. Fazil

Meesa Madhavan (2002) - Dir. Lal Jose

8. Chikkanna

Birth date: June 22nd, 1984

June 22nd, 1984 Birth Place: Ballahalli, Karnataka

Chikkanna might just be the freshest face on the list, but don't let that fool you. He's got a knack for making you burst into fits of laughter. This talented actor has been making waves in the industry for over ten years, consistently delivering top-notch performances that leave a lasting impression.

Top 5 films of Chikkanna

Raja Huli (2013) - Dir. Guru Deshpande

Adyaksha (2014) - Dir. Nanda Kishore

Bangalore 560023 (2015) - Dir. Pradeep Raj

Jigarthanda (2016) - Dir. Shiva Ganesh

Hebbuli (2017) - Dir. S Krishna

9. Vadivelu

Birth date: September 12th, 1960

September 12th, 1960 Birth Place: Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Vadivelu recently appeared in the movie Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians in the Tamil film industry, having portrayed some unforgettable characters. One of his most iconic roles is Nesamani from the 2001 film Friends, which has gained a cult following and a dedicated fan base.

Top 5 films of Vadivelu

Friends (2001) - Dir. Siddique

Pokkiri (2007) - Dir. Prabhu Deva

Kathavarayan (2008) - Dir. Salangai Durai

Aadhavan (2009) - Dir. KS Ravikumar

Marudhamalai (2007) - Dir. Suraj

10. Vennela Kishore

Birth date: September 19th, 1977

September 19th, 1977 Birth Place: Kamareddy, Andhra Pradesh

Vennela Kishore has been in the film industry for almost twenty years. Throughout his career, he has consistently amused the viewers with his hilarious characters and impeccable comedic timing. Even now, he continues to bring laughter to the audience. Recently, he appeared in the movie Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu and also in HanuMan, which stars Teja Sajja.

Top 5 films of Vennela Kishore

Vennela (2005) - Dir. Deva Katta

Pilla Zamindar (2011) - Dir. G. Ashok

Bale Bale Magadivoy (2015) - Dir. Maruthi

Chi La Sow (2018) - Dir, Rahul Ravindran

Mathu Vadalara (2019) - Dir. Ritesh Rana

