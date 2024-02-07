Top 10 best South Indian comedy actors: From Brahmanandam, Vivek to Jagathy Sreekumar
From Brahmanandam and Vivek to Jagathy Sreekumar and Chikkanna, there have been several South Indian comedians over the years, who have sent the audience into a laughter riot. Here are the top 10.
Indian cinema cannot escape the influence of comedy and comedians. For generations, the film industries in South India have proudly showcased some of the finest comedic actors, not only within their own industries but across the entire country. These actors don't just perform their assigned roles, they breathe life into them with their sensational slapstick humor and clever comebacks.
Over the years, South Indian industries have witnessed the rise of some incredible comedians such as Nagesh, Allu Ramalingaiah, and many others. Let's take a look at the top 10 comedy actors from South India.
10 popular South Indian comedy actors
1. Brahmanandam
- Birth date: February 1st, 1956
- Birth place: Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh
Brahmanandam is a name that needs no introduction. The veteran actor has been a part of the industry for close to four decades now, and has continuously entertained the audience over the years. The actor has featured in more than a thousand films over the years, and has without a doubt become a household name.
Top 5 films of Brahmanandam
- Vikramarkudu (2006) - Dir. SS Rajamouli
- Bommarillu (2006) - Dir. Bhaskar
- Khaleja (2010) - Dir. Trivikram Srinivas
- Dhee (2007) - Dir. Srinu Vaitla
- Pokiri (2006) - Puri Jagannadh
2. Nagesh
- Birth date: September 27th, 1933
- Birth place: Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu
Nagesh is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians to have ever graced the Indian film industry. With an impressive filmography of over 1000 movies, spanning an illustrious career of five decades, Nagesh was the ultimate go-to comedian in the Tamil film industry. Kamal Haasan has fondly reminisced about his time working with Nagesh, praising not only his comedic talent on screen but also his quick wit in real life. The Vikram actor also highlighted Nagesh's knack for improvisation, which added an extra layer of humor to many scenes. Sadly, Nagesh passed away in 2009.
Top 5 films of Nagesh
- Thiruvilayadal (1965) - Dir. AP Nagarajan
- Anbe Vaa (1966) - Dir. AC Tirulokachandar
- Kadhalikka Neramillai (1964) - Dir. CV Sridhar
- Server Sundaram (1964) - Dir. S Panju
- Michael Madana Kama Rajan - Dir. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao
3. Jagathy Sreekumar
- Birth date: January 5th, 1951
- Birth Place: Jagathy, Kerala
Jagathy Sreekumar, a former theater artist who transitioned into acting, is widely regarded as one of the most talented individuals in the Malayalam film industry. He actively contributed to the film industry from 1974 to 2012. Tragically, in 2012, he was involved in a severe accident that resulted in paralysis. However, in 2022, he made a remarkable comeback in Mammootty's CBI 5: The Brain, portraying a character without any dialogues.
Top 5 films of Jagathy Sreekumar
- Kilukkam (1991) - Dir. Priyadarshan
- Yoddha (1992) - Dir. Sangeeth Sivan
- Boeing Boeing (1985) - Dir. Priyadarshan
- CID Moosa (2003) - Dir. Johny Antony
- Meesa Madhavan (2002) - Dir. Lal Jose
4. Sadhu Kokila
- Birth date: March 24th, 1966
- Birth Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Sadhu Kokila is a well-known name in the Kannada audience circle. He has been entertaining the film industry for more than thirty years, always ensuring that the audience bursts into laughter. After his appearance in the drama film Seemanta, the actor is all set to grace us with two more films this year.
Top 5 films of Sadhu Kokila
- Mr. and Mrs. Ramchari (2014) - Dir. Santhosh Ananddram
- Mufti (2017) - Dir. Narthan
- Premam Poojyam (2021) - Dir. Raghavendra Bakki Sannegowda
- Om (1995) - Dir. Upendra
- Shhh! (1993) - Dir. Upendra
5. Ajay Ghosh
- Birth date: 1974
- Birth Place: Vetapalem, Andhra Pradesh
Ajay Ghosh, although relatively new to the acting scene compared to the other names on the list, has already made a name for himself as one of the top faces in the Telugu film industry. He gained recognition with Vetrimaaran's 2016 movie Visaranai and has since entertained audiences with his diverse range of roles.
Top 5 films of Ajay Ghosh
- Brochevarevarura (2019) - Dir. Vivek Athreya
- Mathu Vadalara (2019) - Dir. Ritesh Rana
- Pushpa (2021) - Dir. Sukumar
- Anveshi (2023) - Dir. VJ Khanna
- Run Raja Run (2014) - Dir. Sujeeth
6. Vivek
- Birth date: November 19th, 1961
- Birth Place: Sankarankovil, Tamil Nadu
For most 90s and early 2000s kids, imagining Tamil cinema without Vivek seems quite impossible. The actor epitomized comedy, with both slapstick humor as well as witty one-liners and catchphrases. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2021 at the age of 59 due to thrombosis.
Top 5 films of Vivek
- Unnaruge Naan Irundhal (1999) - Dir. Selva
- Run (2002) - Dir. N Lingusamy
- Boys (2003) - Dir. S. Shankar
- Anniyan (2005) - Dir. S Shankar
- M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004) - Dir. Mohan Raja
7. Harisree Ashokan
- Birth date: April 6th, 1964
- Birth Place: Kochi, Kerala
The Malayalam film audience holds a special place in their hearts for the name Harisree Ashokan. This actor has been a prominent figure in numerous films since the 1990s and continues to captivate the audience with his performances. One of his most memorable roles was as Ramanan in the 1998 film Punjabi House, which has achieved a cult status and become an iconic figure in pop culture within the state.
Top 5 films of Harisree Ashokan
- Punjabi House (1998) - Dir. Rafi Mecartin
- Ee Parakkum Thalika (2001) - Dir. Thaha
- CID Moosa (2003) - Dir. Johny Antony
- Aniyathipravu (1997) - Dir. Fazil
- Meesa Madhavan (2002) - Dir. Lal Jose
8. Chikkanna
- Birth date: June 22nd, 1984
- Birth Place: Ballahalli, Karnataka
Chikkanna might just be the freshest face on the list, but don't let that fool you. He's got a knack for making you burst into fits of laughter. This talented actor has been making waves in the industry for over ten years, consistently delivering top-notch performances that leave a lasting impression.
Top 5 films of Chikkanna
- Raja Huli (2013) - Dir. Guru Deshpande
- Adyaksha (2014) - Dir. Nanda Kishore
- Bangalore 560023 (2015) - Dir. Pradeep Raj
- Jigarthanda (2016) - Dir. Shiva Ganesh
- Hebbuli (2017) - Dir. S Krishna
9. Vadivelu
- Birth date: September 12th, 1960
- Birth Place: Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Vadivelu recently appeared in the movie Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians in the Tamil film industry, having portrayed some unforgettable characters. One of his most iconic roles is Nesamani from the 2001 film Friends, which has gained a cult following and a dedicated fan base.
Top 5 films of Vadivelu
- Friends (2001) - Dir. Siddique
- Pokkiri (2007) - Dir. Prabhu Deva
- Kathavarayan (2008) - Dir. Salangai Durai
- Aadhavan (2009) - Dir. KS Ravikumar
- Marudhamalai (2007) - Dir. Suraj
10. Vennela Kishore
- Birth date: September 19th, 1977
- Birth Place: Kamareddy, Andhra Pradesh
Vennela Kishore has been in the film industry for almost twenty years. Throughout his career, he has consistently amused the viewers with his hilarious characters and impeccable comedic timing. Even now, he continues to bring laughter to the audience. Recently, he appeared in the movie Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu and also in HanuMan, which stars Teja Sajja.
Top 5 films of Vennela Kishore
- Vennela (2005) - Dir. Deva Katta
- Pilla Zamindar (2011) - Dir. G. Ashok
- Bale Bale Magadivoy (2015) - Dir. Maruthi
- Chi La Sow (2018) - Dir, Rahul Ravindran
- Mathu Vadalara (2019) - Dir. Ritesh Rana
