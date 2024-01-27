PICS: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Trivikram Srinivas meet Chiranjeevi; wish him in person for Padma Vibhushan

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Padma Awards for the year 2024 were announced, with Megastar Chiranjeevi receiving the second-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Vibhushan Award for his contribution to the development and growth of Art in Indian cinema.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Allu Arjun, Trivikram visit Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi posted a heartfelt video, expressing his gratitude for receiving the award from the Government of India. The actor also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their continuous support throughout his acting journey. Following the post from Chiranjeevi, well-wishers from across the country poured in their messages. Many Tollywood celebrities also visited Chiranjeevi the next day, on 26th January. From Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej to producer Dil Raju, and so on.

The visits and greetings continued today as well, with Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga visiting the Megastar’s residence. Sandeep has mentioned several times how big a fan he is of Chiranjeevi. Sandeep has expressed his love for the actor and his movies, sometimes even quoting entire scenes from Chiranjeevi’s films. Along with Sandeep, Dasara director Srikanth Odela also visited Chiranjeevi, as the two were seen in conversation with the star.

Following this, the producer of Haarika and Hassine Creations, S. Radhakrishna, fondly referred to as Chinababu also visited Chiranjeevi along with Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram and Chiranjeevi were seen posing for a wholesome picture as well.

Other Celebs from Tollywood who visited Megastar Chiranjeevi

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, actors Satyadev, Kiran Abbavaram, Saptagiri, director and actor, Venu Yeldandi, and dance choreographer Jani Master also visited Chiranjeevi to express their congratulations. The director of Vishwambhara, K. Vassishta also greeted Chiranjeevi at his residence, along with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, Mythri Movies Producer Y. Ravi Shankar, and Waltair Veerayya director K.S Ravindra, also known as Bobby.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project will be the Pan-Indian film Vishwambhara, directed by K. Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The motion poster of the film promises a fantasy-action spectacle and marks the 156th film of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s glorious career. Further information regarding the cast and crew of the film is awaited.

