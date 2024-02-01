Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Bandari released on bail; joins Allu Arjun and team for shoot: Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari has reportedly returned to the sets of Pushpa: The Rule following his recent bail after facing charges of abetment of suicide. Resuming his role as Kesava, Pushpa's loyal aide, Jagadeesh's comeback apparently marks a pivotal moment for the production, as they experienced delays and rescheduling of shoot dates in his absence.

While the bail enables Jagadeesh to continue working, ethical discussions loom regarding an actor's involvement in a film amid serious legal allegations. The ongoing shooting, currently focusing on the Gangamma Jaathara sequence in Hyderabad, receives support from the production house, which reportedly helped in Jagadeesh's release to ensure the completion of scenes crucial to the film's narrative. However, there’s no official word regarding the same by the team yet.

Why was Jagadeesh arrested?

Jagadeesh's arrest revolves around accusations of threatening a woman with the release of intimate photos, ultimately leading to her tragic step. The police arrested Jagadeesh on December 6 based on a complaint filed by the woman's family. Reports suggest that the deceased woman, who worked in short films, was said to be in a relationship with Jagadeesh.

The actor's reprisal of the role of Kesava, central to the storyline, further emphasizes the significance of his presence for the film's success.

Who is Jagadeesh?

Jagadeesh started his acting journey in 2018 with Nirudyoga Natulu and later appeared in successful films like Mallesham and George Reddy in 2019, as well as Palasa 1978 in 2020. However, it was his role as Kesava in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise that catapulted him to fame.

Director Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise hit theatres in December 2021 and became one of the top-earning movies of the year. It stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, with music by National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The makers are gearing up for Part 2, which is set to release on August 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Chinmayi Sripaada strongly REACTS to Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s arrest