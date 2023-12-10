Chinmayi Sripaada strongly REACTS to Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s arrest
Taking to her X handle, Chinmayi Sripaada spoke against Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who was recently arrested in relation to a junior artiste’s death.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and sexual harassment
Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari was arrested a few days ago in relation to the suicide of a junior artiste. Jagadeesh was allegedly harassing the said woman by threatening to upload her pictures on social media, which he had taken without her consent.
Now, Chinmayi Sripaada, who has never shied away from voicing her opinions on the injustices prevailing within the film industry, has reacted to Jagadeesh’s arrest.
Chinmayi Sripaada reacts on social media about Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s arrest
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi Sripaada opened up about Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s arrest and wrote, “The Telugu Film Chamber is one of the first Film Bodies in the Country that has a Sexual Harassment Redressal Committee. Had the woman known her rights and that she had legal help, and that she didn’t have to be scared - she’d have felt safer.” Chinmayi addressed the presence of a Sexual Harassment Redressal Committee in the Telugu Film Chamber and condemned Jagadeesh.
Check out Chinmayi Sripaada’s social media post here:
She also added, “Today another young woman is dead because a man felt it is easy to blackmail her. Because of how our society tells the honour of a woman is in her body. And you know how it is with the Indian Legal System. This case will take years. This man will he on bail even if convicted like Gurmeet Ram Rahim. This is all there is. The man in the white shirt is Jagadeesh.”
Who is Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari?
Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari started his acting career with the critically successful 2019 film Mallesham. His performance as Kesava in Allu Arjun’s Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise brought him additional fame. The actor is also part of the film’s sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which certainly has raised the question of whether the film’s shoot will come to a halt following Jagadeesh’s arrest.
It is being reported that a case was filed against Jagadeesh at Panjagutta police station a few days ago. He was arrested on Wednesday, December 6, and sent to judicial remand. The junior artiste whom Jagadeesh harassed committed suicide on November 29, and ever since the case was registered, Jagadeesh went missing. He was finally arrested on Wednesday.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.
