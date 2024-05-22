Ram Gopal Varma says Vijay Sethupathi ‘is even BETTER in REAL than on SCREEN’; fans comment

Ram Gopal Varma has always hit headlines with his controversial tweets. In addition to all this, RGV recently had the opportunity to meet Vijay Sethupathi. The director shared a picture from his meeting on social media and wrote a few special words about the Vikram star.

Ram Gopal Varma says that Vijay Sethupathi is a better person in real life

After seeing him many times on SCREEN, I finally met the REAL @VijaySethuOffl to realise that he is even BETTER in REAL than on SCREEN pic.twitter.com/NW3KOktnlr — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2024

The Bejawada director posted a picture today on X (Twitter) of him sitting in the Chennai-based office of Sethupathi. RGV started by writing that he has witnessed Vijay’s flawless performances on screen over the years.

He wrote: “I finally met the REAL @VijaySethuOffl to realise that he is even BETTER in REAL than on SCREEN.”

While further details are awaited on the duo’s conversation, netizens shared their response in the comments section. Although a few people supported the collaboration, others had some quirky comments about the post.

He is south India naseeruddin shah 🔥🔥🔥 — Chaitu (@ChaituChatter) May 21, 2024

Kindly don’t spoil him😜 Advertisement May 22, 2024

Ram Gopal Varma on the work front

Notably, RGV has yet to announce any new projects for now. His last film was Vyuham, which was in the headlines after being involved in controversies. The reason was the film’s content, which some politicians did not approve of.

Despite all these, the censor board cleared the political thriller, and arrived on the big screen on March 2 this year.

Vijay Sethupathi has three films in the upcoming lineup

The Super Deluxe star’s last film, Merry Christmas, could not create a powerful impact at the box office. However, his performance was the major highlight.

Sethupathi is now prepared to make a big comeback with three projects. It starts with Gandhi Talks, which received decent feedback after the IFFI screening last year. The silent film is helmed by Kishor P Belekar.

The Jawan star will also return as Perumal “Vaathiyaar” in Viduthalai Part 2. Vetrimaaran has directed the film like the first one and even penned the screenplay with B. Jeyamohan. The crime thriller is supposed to be released sometime this year.

Vijay is also collaborating with director Nithilan Swaminathan for the action drama Maharaja. It will feature Mamta Mohandas and Anurag Kashyap playing essential roles. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi expresses his wish to work with Durai Senthilkumar; Sivakarthikeyan’s fun speech at Soori’s Garudan trailer launch is unmissable