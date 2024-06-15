Vijay Sethupathi to romance with Manju Warrier in Viduthalai: Part 2? Here’s what Maharaja star has to say

Waiting for the sequel to a beloved film like Vijay Sethupathi and Soori’s Viduthalai: Part 1 can be agonizing for any movie enthusiast. The first installment entertained audiences and left them eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

However, since then, there have been scarce updates about the project, leaving fans feeling frustrated. But in some relieving news, during the promotions for his 50th film Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi revealed an interesting plot point about his and Manju Warrier’s characters in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals an interesting plot point from Viduthalai: Part 2

Speaking about his character in the film, the actor revealed that writer-director Vetrimaaran had designed a beautiful love track for his character Vaathiyaar. He further disclosed that a romantic track is set to happen between him and actress Manju Warrier. Vijay also expressed how he requested Vetrimaaran not to edit these portions in the film's final cut.

Owing to Vetrimaaran’s unstructured filmmaking style, it is likely that a lot of scenes will be removed for the final theatrical edit. However, like last time, the makers might opt for a release of the film’s extended cut on online platforms.

More about Viduthalai: Part 2

Viduthalai 2 is an upcoming Tamil language film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, Rajiv Menon, and others in important roles. The film has been bankrolled by the Grass Root Film Company, with music by Maestro Illaiyaraaja.

Advertisement

R. Velraj has been tasked with the film’s cinematography, with Ramar handling the editing process.

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

Vijay Sethupathi is currently celebrating the release of his 50th film Maharaja in theaters. The film was released on June 14th, 2024, and opened to positive reviews across the board.

Maharaja has been released simultaneously in both Tamil as well as Telugu and is enjoying a solid opening weekend as of now. The film has been written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Leo producer Jagadish Palanisamy under his production company, The Route.

The actor’s upcoming projects include Train, a dark thriller directed by Mysskin, and Viduthalai: Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi expresses his disappointment; says NO promotions impacted his recent film