Ravi Teja announces his first pan Indian film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao; Poster looks promising

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:23 PM IST  |  30.5K
   
Ravi Teja,South
Ravi Teja has announced his first-ever pan-Indian film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor released the pre-look poster and it seems promising. Reportedly, he will be seen in a never seen before avatar and fans just can't wait to witness him in such a biopic role.

Ravi Teja seems to be undergoing a huge makeover to play a powerful role in the film, which is clearly evident through the poster. The actor's legs look huge and leave the tiger's footprint as he chases the train. The poster came with a tagline, which says feel the silence before the hunt.

 

The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger. 

Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts will be producing this high-budget film, while Tej Narayan Agarwal presents it. GV Prakash is composing the music and R Madhie cranking the camera. Srikanth Vissa pens dialogues for the film. Tiger Nageswara Rao will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is currently on a signing spree as he already has 4 movies in kitty. The actor is currently waiting for the release of his next titled Khiladi, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus.

Credits: Twitter


