Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nitesh Tiwari attend Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra’s birthday bash; pics go VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to take on the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has already created significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. Kapoor is going the extra mile for his look, role, and dialect in Nitesh Tiwari's movie. Meanwhile, excited fans are eager to catch glimpses of the actor's upcoming project.

Adding to the excitement, recently we have found some inside pictures from Ramayana movie producer Namit Malhotra's birthday bash. Ranbir attended the bash with his wife Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Anand, Nitesh Tiwari and several other celebrities who also joined the star-studded party.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently attended the birthday bash of Namit Malhotra, who happens to be the producer of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming movie, Ramayana. Several pictures and videos from the birthday party are circulating on social media. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen chatting with a fan, and in other pictures, the fan can be seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Anand, Raj Kundra, and Namit Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Anand pose with a fan

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and War director Siddharth Anand also attended Namit's birthday bash and several pictures of them are circulating online.

Namit Malhotra sings Nadaan Parindey for Ranbir Kapoor

In a viral video from Namit Malhotra's birthday bash, he can be seen singing Nadaan Parindey from Rockstar movie in front of Ranbir Kapoor.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer on board for Ramayana

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have got Oscar Winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board Ramayana. The source revealed, "Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana."

About Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Right now, Ramayana is in production and is being hailed as the most costly project in Indian cinema history. The creators have finalized the story as a trilogy, and filming for the first installment is planned for April to July. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash are all set to join the cast for their roles shortly. Preparations are in full swing, with the team aiming for a global cinema release during the Diwali festivities in 2025.

