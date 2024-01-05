Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says he will refuse to be part of a film for personal political reasons

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the country at present. The actor has made his mark in most major industries across the country, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and most recently the Telugu film industry.

Prithviraj, known for his bold performances, has quite often been questioned about political undertones in his films like Jana Gana Mana and Kuruthi. However, in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, the actor clarified that he has never been a part of a film for personal, or political motives.

Prithviraj Sukumaran believes films from all perspectives have to be made

Talking in the interview, the actor said that he has never been a part of a film for any reason other than being artistically attached to it. He further added that he will refuse to be a part of a film in which he wants to say something personal that is political. He said it is important that the film resonates with him as an artist.

The Bro Daddy actor further elaborated saying that he believes films of all perspectives deserve to be made, despite the difference in opinions.

He said: “I am a true believer that films from all perspectives deserve to be made. Perspectives will differ and opinions will differ. What is right to you might be wrong to me, and vice versa. Stories from each of these perspectives deserve to be told."

Prithviraj also mentioned that if, for example, there are three perspectives, and all three resonate with a person, as an artist, then that individual has the freedom to do all three. He concluded by saying that this is how he perceives cinema and art.

On the work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel, and features Prabhas in the lead role. Salaar, which hit the theaters on December 22, has received widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and many more in prominent roles.

Prithviraj will next be seen in Blessy’s highly anticipated survival drama film Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life. The film is set to hit the silver screens on April 10 and features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, and more in prominent roles.

Additionally, the actor is also set to appear in the Malayalam films Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Vilayath Buddha, as well as his directorial L2: Empuraan which features Mohanlal in the lead. He is also a major part of the upcoming Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

