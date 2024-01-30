Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fan of laid-back sporty looks; papped post meeting Varun Dhawan for Citadel; VIDEO

Actress Samantha was recently spotted in Mumbai for her upcoming show Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by the filmmaking duo Raj and DK. The actress looked adorable as she wore a simple all-black sporty outfit. Like most of us, Samantha also started her day with a cup of morning indulgence, whether it was ‘Chai’ or ‘Coffee’ only the actress knows.

Sam is clearly a fan of laid-back dressing and knows how to keep it comfy and stylish at the same time. She teamed her sporty jacket with formal pants and a cap. The Kushi actress also met the team of Citadel, including her co-lead Varun Dhawan, the director duo of Raj & DK, and director Sita Menon.

The mini gathering watched the rushes of Citadel, with Samantha posting a picture with the caption, “Finally, we got to watch something and we are like… (starstruck emoji).”

Samantha spotted in Mumbai

Samantha’s break from acting

Samantha had announced quite a while ago that she would be taking a break from acting to focus on her health. For the unaware, Samantha has been diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis, which causes the inflammation of muscles and weakens the body over time.

However, Samantha has agreed to finish her already existing commitments, and hence the actress is out and about in Mumbai for her show Citadel (India). Citadel is the spinoff of the American TV Series, also titled Citadel.

Samantha’s last release was the 2023 film Kushi, which was also shot before her break from acting. The actress has further let go of a lot of projects and also repaid the advance payments for many films. Recent reports also suggested that Samantha was replaced in the film Chennai Story by Shruti Haasan, owing to the same reasons.

There is no news or confirmation from Samantha’s side as to how long her acting break will last, but we wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her amuse audiences with her on-screen performances once again.

What is Samantha up to these days?

Despite her break from acting, Samantha has managed to stay active, regularly going out and exploring. The actress was recently seen riding a horse, as she called it a process of healing.

Samantha was recently seen visiting a theatre with friend, and actor-director Rahul Ravindran as they watched the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan directed by Prasanth Varma. The actress also took to Twitter to shower her praises on the superhero film.

Moreover, Samantha has also been actively practicing Yoga and sharing it with her followers on social media, promoting its benefits.

