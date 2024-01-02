Shine Tom Chacko and girlfriend Thanuja glow with happiness in dreamy engagement photoshoot
Malayalam cinema actor Shine Tom Chacko is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Thanuja. Check out their gorgeous engagement pics.
Shine Tom Chacko, the versatile actor who has portrayed various characters in Malayalam cinema and also ventured into Tamil and Telugu films, has made up his mind to tie the knot with his girlfriend Thanuja.
Shine and Thanuja's engagement was a beautiful affair, celebrated with their loved ones. They happily shared some lovely pictures from the ceremony. It's heartwarming to see their friends and even celebrities from the cinema industry congratulating them on this new chapter in their lives.
Shine Tom Chacko’s engagement
The actor has been making a reputation for himself in the movie industry for quite some time now. He started off as an assistant director for director Kamal in the early 2000s and worked with him for about 10 years. He even had an uncredited role in Kamal's 2002 film Nammal.
His first acting gig was in 2011, playing a character role in the film Khaddama. He portrayed an immigrant who faced torture and slavery in the Saudi Arabian desert. The movie starred Kavya Madhavan and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. Then, in 2014, he had his breakthrough as a lead actor in the film Ithihasa, directed by Binu Sadanandan.
Shine has since taken on various notable roles in Malayalam films, both as a lead actor and in character roles. In 2022, he made his debut in the film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay. And in 2023, he played the antagonist in Nani's Dasara.
Shine Tom Chacko’s Workfront
Shine Tom Chacko was seen in various films this year with some of them being Malayalam films like Neelavelicham, Adi, and Kurukkan, along with cameo roles in Kannur Squad and Madhura Manohara Moham. Besides them, he also played a key role in Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah starrer film Jigarthanda DoubleX.
The actor is set to play key roles in films like Malayalee From India starring Nivin Pauly and also Iyer Kanda Dubai. Moreover, the actor will also share the screen with Jr NTR for the film Devara.
ALSO READ: Devara: Glimpse of Jr NTR starrer to drop on THIS date; actor shares film's new poster
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more