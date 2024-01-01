Devara: Glimpse of Jr NTR starrer to drop on THIS date; actor shares film's new poster

Devara, Jr. NTR’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in crucial roles.

In recent times, there have been several rumors about the release date of the film’s first glimpse being around the corner. In fact, Nandamuri Balakrishna had confirmed in a media interaction that the release date would be announced as soon as the makers are satisfied with the VFX. Further, music composer Anirudh Ravichander had shared his reaction to the teaser on social media as well.

Devara First Glimpse to be released on January 8th

In the latest update, Jr. NTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Devara’s first glimpse will be released by the makers on January 8th, Monday. He also shared a new poster of the film, and wished his fans a happy new year.

