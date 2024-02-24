SHOCKING: Telugu TV Anchor kidnapped after he rejects Hyderabad businesswoman’s marriage proposal

In a bizarre and shocking turn of events, a Hyderabad-based businesswoman Trisha Bogireddy has been arrested by the police for kidnapping TV anchor Pranav Sistla.

According to reports, Trisha Bogireddy discovered Pranav’s profile on a matrimonial website and was determined to marry the anchor. She discovered Pranav’s number and then contacted the actor via an instant messaging app. While talking to Pranav, he informed her that this was a fake profile created by someone else and that he was not registered on the matrimonial app.

However, Trisha paid no heed to Pranav’s words and continued to contact him, leading to Pranav blocking her contact for good. Enraged by this, Trisha is believed to have taken the help of 4 goons to abduct Pranav and also install a tracking device inside his car, to track his daily movements.

Pranav is reported to have been kidnapped by the goons and held hostage in the lady’s office in Hyderabad, where he was subjected to physical assault. However, Pranav has partially denied the news.

As soon as Pranav was left off, he contacted the Uppal police station, where he filed a complaint against Trisha Bogireddy and the 4 goons. During the investigation process, the police found Trisha guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and wrongful restraint and she was arrested along with the 4 goons.

Netizens react to the bizarre kidnapping case

Upon hearing the news, social media users added their little remarks on the matter. One user commented, “Web series when?” while another user wrote, “Nice storyline for a movie.”

Here are some of the more hilarious reactions to this bizarre case

Who are Pranav Sistla and Trisha Bogireddy?

Pranav Sistla is a Telugu anchor, who has hosted multiple events and programs. He has also worked as an actor, featuring in web series and shows.

Trisha Bogireddy is a businesswoman and has served as the Managing Director at more than 5 companies.

