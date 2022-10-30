A twist of fate: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's love story

Who doesn't want a happy ever after romance? There are a lot of couples in the film industry who make us believe in love and are visibly the most romantic bunch. One actress who upped the romance game and is setting relationship goals is Kajal Aggarwal. The actress met her now-husband Gautam Kitchlu, a Mumbai-based businessman, through mutual friends a decade ago and they instantly clicked. From attending parties together to business meetings, Kajal and Gautam didn't leave a single chance to meet each other when they were friends. After being friends for 7 years, they decided to date. It was the beginning of their fairytale romance. They dated for about three years and decided to take wedding vows amidst the lockdown.

Twist of fate In an interview with Vogue, Kajal revealed, "So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realized that we wanted to be together." All these years, the actress successfully managed to keep her relationship away from the media glare.

In April 2020, Gautam met Kajal Aggarwal's parents, and they secretly got engaged at home. Kajal's better half proposed to her in a very simple and 'authentic' way. "So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him," revealed Kajal Aggarwal during the same interview with the magazine. Amidst the lockdown, the families of the couple decided to keep a low-key wedding in Mumbai. They met designers through video calls and got their wedding outfits sorted. Wedding

They tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. For her special day, Kajal Aggarwal wore a red Anamika Khanna lehenga featuring stunning Kashmiri resham work.

Pregnancy announcement On January 8 this year, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy. She wrote, "I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier (sic)." On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu shared a few photos from their New Year party along with a caption having a pregnant woman emoticon. Baby boy

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. "We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2020," the couple posted in a statement confirming the birth of their first baby. "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings," Gautam added in the caption. 2nd wedding anniversary