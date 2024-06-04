Kajal Aggarwal in the yellow saree is one that will shift all the spotlight towards you at your upcoming haldi event

In Bollywood, where fashion trends change swiftly, one attire has remained a timeless favourite among leading ladies- the graceful saree. From the silver screen to red carpets, celebrities have consistently showcased their adoration for this traditional Indian garment, adding their own flair to its rich heritage.

One actress who has always stood out for her unwavering love affair with sarees is Kajal Aggarwal. She often chose this garment for various events, and today, June 4, she again showed her penchant for sarees with her latest picture.

Kajal Aggarwal has once again shared glimpses of her saree-clad moment on social media, and her latest look will definitely give you cues on how to style one for your upcoming family event.

Kajal Aggarwal in saree

A true fashion icon in her own right, Kajal Aggarwal, this time opted for a yellow saree coming from the racks of Anavila. Her stunning yellow buti saree is not just an ordinary saree; if you look closely, it’s a masterpiece. Her saree is adorned with delicate floral patterns hand-embroidered into fabric, giving it a touch of elegance. The subtle shimmer of zari and sequins adds to its charm, making it sparkle under any light.

What gives her saree an extra edge is its unique blend of materials. The pallu of her saree features a beautiful play of linen zari and organza, creating a mesmerising effect, and the silk finishing on the edges adds a luxurious touch to the overall look. The saree is a perfect blend of traditional and modern style, and it’s ideal for anyone who wants to make a statement while staying true to the tradition.

Alongside the saree, the Special 26 actress complemented the look with a yellow half-sleeve blouse adorned with floral butis creating a cohesive look.

Kajal Aggarwal’s accessories and glam

Apart from her saree, Kajal also made stellar choices in her accessories and make-up. For jewellery, she opted for a stone studded choker with matching earrings, which complemented the details of her saree.

Regarding her makeup, the Bharatyeedu 2 actress chose to go with a subtle makeup look, starting with nude lipstick. She chose nude eyeshadow for her eyes, which provided a soft and natural look without overpowering the rest of the make-up. She also opted for feathered brows and added a flush of colour on her cheeks with blush to glow her complexion.

Completing her make-up, she opted for a tiny black bindi, adding a traditional touch. Finally, for her hair, the Kajal chose a braided bun that complemented the conventional aesthetics of her saree.

To sum up, whether you are attending a wedding or a special event or simply want to add a touch of glamour to your everyday wardrobe, this saree is sure to turn heads.

