Satyabhama Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Kajal Aggarwal starrer crime thriller

Kajal Aggarwal seems to be back with a bang after a short maternity break. The actress appeared on the silver screen with her latest film, Satyabhama which hit the theatres today (June 7). On the opening day, the film so far has received a positive response from the audience and film critics.

Satyabhama Twitter Review: Is Kajal Aggarwal starrer a HIT or a MISS?

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama has been receiving loads of love for the story, screenplay, and especially the power-packed action sequences. Soon after the film hit the theatres today, fans have been rushing to social media to share their reviews on Satyabhama.

One X user wrote, “Interesting factors apart from @MsKajalAggarwal stunning performance... good story with msg, gripping screenplay, thrilling & emotional bgm which drives every scene, captivating dialogues, meaningful songs, true performance from all artists, prod values! #Satyabhama.”

Most moviegoers loved the thrilling ride that Satyabhama offers with intense emotions. The film also tackles some important issues.

Kajal’s performance as a cop has received immense love. Her performance was even compared to Anushka Shetty in Arundhati and Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati.

Another X user who was impressed by the Indian 2 actor’s performance wrote, “Watched #satyabhama FDFS I didn’t expect this from @MsKajalAggarwal I was in shock after her performance in the movie that too that action stunts after the baby that’s not easy. Coming to the movie Kajal solo blockbuster movie,#kajal @AurumArtsOffl. Trust me you never get bored.”

With high-octane action sequences and a gripping plot, it is safe to say that Satyabhama can do good business at the box office.

Planning to watch the Investigative thriller? Then do not forget to read these 9 tweets before you book your tickets for Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama.

More about Satyabhama

Directed by Suman Chikkala in his directorial debut, Satyabhama stars Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Ravi Varma, and Harsha Vardhan among other key roles. The plot of the film revolves around the titular character, ACP Satyabhama, who is investigating a missing-person case.

As she proceeds with the case, Satyabhama unfolds shocking truths about it. Vishnu Besi has shot the film and Satyabhama is bankrolled by Aurum Arts. Kodati Pavan Kalyan handled the film's editing. The action thriller was released on June 7, 2024.

