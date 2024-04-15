WATCH: Salman Khan returns to Galaxy Apartment with high-security; Iulia Vantur spotted at actor's residence

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons, and death threats.

On April 14, a gun-firing incident occurred outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra. Following the incident, many celebrities and prominent figures visited the actor's house to ensure his safety. Security has been heightened, and the investigation is ongoing.

A day after the alarming incident, Salman was seen for the first time as he left home in a car accompanied by heavy security. He later returned home. Iulia Vantur was also seen at his residence.

Salman Khan gets clicked returning to Galaxy Apartment

On April 15, Salman Khan was captured leaving his residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, in a car, following the unsettling gun-firing incident. The actor's vehicle was heavily guarded by high security. Later, he returned home accompanied by the security team.

Take a look:

Iulia Vantur, known for her close bond with the actor and his family, was also spotted leaving Galaxy Apartment after meeting with them. Check it out: