SSMB28 EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to announce the title of his next on father Krishna's birth anniversary

As we all know, Superstar Mahesh Babu and wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas have collaborated for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja. Tentatively called SSMB28, the film has been making the right noise since its inception. Amidst high excitement and the wait for new updates from SSMB28 makers, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film on father Krishna's birth anniversary.

"Since there was a lot of speculations on the movie being postponed, the makers had to announce the new release date recently, which is January 13, 2024. On personal grounds, Mahesh Babu is very close to his family and he shared a very special bond with his superstar father Krishna. With all the blessings and to make 31st May even more special, Mahesh Babu will be announcing the title of SSMB28 on father Krishna's birthday anniversary," reveals a source.

"Trivikram has penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu in a never seen before character. Some noted actors and a spectacular team of technicians are taking care of different crafts," adds the source.

For SSMB28, Mahesh Babu has gone through a stylish makeover and has even gained a shapely physique for the movie. The release date poster gives us a glimpse of the same. The action-drama will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

Mahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Krishna passed away on November 15

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Krishna died on November 15, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 80. Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, starred in more than 350 films in his career of 5 decades.



