SSMB29: Did Mahesh Babu travel to Germany for technical work of SS Rajamouli’s film?

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who was recently seen in the film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas has apparently started working on his next film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

According to a news report by Gulte, the Okkadu actor was seen traveling to Germany today morning for the technical work of the film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu begins work for SSMB29?

According to the news report, the actor is scheduled to be in Germany for three days regarding SSMB29’s technical work and will return to India to host a grand success meet of Guntur Kaaram. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are joining hands for the first time and the film is expected to be a large-scale grand cinematic experience for the jungle adventure movie.

The rumors also suggest that Mahesh Babu is expected to play a character inspired by the Hindu mythological god, Hanuman, and will have similar characteristics. Moreover, it is also said that Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan has also been roped in to play a crucial role in the film.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role had an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas with Manoj Paramahamasa and PS Vinod handling the cinematography, and it has been edited by Naveen Nooli.

The film tells the story of a brash and well-known figure in Guntur called Veera Venkata Ramana (Mahesh Babu), who has a strained relationship with his mother since she abandoned him when he was young. The protagonist's inability to comprehend his mother's departure leads to his transformation into a bold and impulsive individual, becoming the central theme of the story.

As the film progresses, it unveils the reasons behind his mother's tragic decision and showcases the journey of the son and mother as they overcome various obstacles to mend their relationship. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The film was released in theaters on 12th January 2024 during the festival of Sankranti and is currently running in theaters with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: Do you know how much Superstar Mahesh Babu charged for Guntur Kaaram?