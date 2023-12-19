Suriya starrer Kanguva is not getting a Summer 2024 release?

Suriya's upcoming film, Kanguva, a highly anticipated period fantasy film, has taken off with a slight change in release schedule. Originally scheduled for summer 2024, reports indicate that the makers have decided to push back the film's release date to the second half of 2024.

According to ongoing reports, this tactical change is the result of the film's complex visual effects (VFX) requirements. Kanguva's world is rife with visual effects, necessitating a lengthy post-production process. It appears that the production team is not in a rush to meet a set summer release date; instead, they have chosen to focus on quality, taking the required time to painstakingly craft the film's fantastical elements for the audience.

The Vaaranam Aayiram actor reportedly sports six distinct looks throughout the film, each reflecting the diverse facets of the story. From a fierce warrior of a lost Tamil tribe to a modern-day character, Suriya's transformations are sure to leave audiences awestruck.

The Soorarai Pottru actor's dedication to the role is evident in the physical transformations he underwent, both bulking up and shedding kilos to embody the contrasting characters with the utmost authenticity. Kanguva is said to promise to be a visually stunning spectacle, transporting audiences to a bygone era with its breathtaking imagery. And at the heart of this epic tale stands Suriya, captivating viewers in a multitude of roles.

In the historical action drama Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana with dialogue by Madhan Karky, Suriya and Siva collaborate for the first time. Under the auspices of Studio Green and UV Creations, the film features an outstanding production team headed by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes veteran actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar, along with Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are both making their Tamil debuts. The film's technical team is also outstanding, with Devi Sri Prasad handling music composition, Vetri Palanisamy handling cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf is handling editing for the film.

