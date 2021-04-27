Thamira Passes Away: Ramya Pandian gets emotional as she recalls his fond memories; Says 'He inspired many'

Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian penned an emotional note and also shared a few photos with Thamira from the sets of the film.

One of the popular directors in the Tamil film industry, Thamira passed away today on April 27 due to COVID-19 complications. He took his last breathe while undergoing treatment at Chennai's Maya Hospital in Ashok Pillar. The hospital released a statement that read, "Patient Sheik Dawood 53 years old male got admitted on 07.04.2021 morning with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit directly with severe respiratory distress and with oxygen levels of 80% on room air. He was tested and turned to be negative for COVID-19 on 13.04.2021." To unversed, Thamira was born as Sheik Dawood.

A lot of celebs took to Twitter and expressed shock at the director's passing. Producer Dhananjayan wrote, "Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many. Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family." Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian also penned an emotional note and recalled some best memories she had with the director while shooting for the films.

Sharing a few photos, she wrote, "I have always been a fan of Thamira sir's script writing abilities. His love and passion for Tamil has inspired many including me."

It further read, "More than it all what makes him special is the way he treated everyone around him. The entire cast and crew of Aan dhevadhai have always been treated with utmost respect. He would never miss a moment to appreciate talent and that too wholeheartedly. He has supported me and cared for me like one of his family members and this is a personal loss. Thank you sir for everything. You are missed very dearly. Deepest condolences to the family."

#RIPThamira sir:(

