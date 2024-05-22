The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay starrer inks deal with OTT platform for whopping amount?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to present his much-awaited film The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, in theaters on September 5, 2024. The movie has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced.

According to recent reports, the film has signed a post-theatrical OTT deal with streaming giant Netflix. The makers have apparently closed the deal for Rs 110 crores, making it an incredible feat in South cinema.

The acquisition of such a whopping amount for The Greatest Of All Time on OTT is a massive achievement, as many digital streaming platforms don’t invest such a record amount on movies. However, it seems that the superstar-led movie has managed to acquire this, creating more and more anticipation for the upcoming movie.

Moreover, director Venkat Prabhu himself shared a BTS picture from the filming of the movie. In the picture, we could see a stern-faced Thalapathy Vijay giving off a menacing look in his old man costume. The upcoming film is said to be a sci-fi action movie that features the actor in dual looks and has also undergone extensive VFX works for the de-aging process.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is the 68th movie of Thalapathy Vijay. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Mic Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

The movie makers have also roped in Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composer, which makes this his second collaboration with Thalapathy. The film, slated to hit screens on September 5, has already unveiled a peppy first single called Whistle Podu, with the second single expected to arrive in June this year.

Thalapathy Vijay next

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, has also been making quite the noise ever since the speculations have arisen. The movie is rumored to be helmed by Valimai director H Vinoth and would be the alleged final movie for the actor before entering politics on a full-time basis.

Moreover, rumors are also going around that Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali might be playing the lead role in the movie.

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

