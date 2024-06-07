Star OTT release: When and where to watch Kavin’s coming-of-age drama flick directed by Elan

The latest Tamil-language coming-of-age emotional drama movie Star, featuring Kavin, has finally hit the small screens. The film directed by Elan was released in theaters on May 10, 2024.

The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 7, 2024, onwards. Besides the Dada actor, the film also features Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles.

Kavin's Star arrives for streaming on OTT

The movie Star featuring Kavin in the lead role, tells the tale of Kalai, a young guy from a lower-middle-class family. Aspiring to become a star in the Tamil cinema industry.

In the face of adversity, his only solace in life is his father, Panidan, who believes in him and stands as a stronghold for him to fulfill his dreams. Kalai faces heartbreaks and mishaps, which makes us question whether he’d be able to fulfill his dreams.

The film features Lal as Kalai’s father and Aaditi Pohankar as Surabi, Kalai's wife. Besides them, the movie also has an additional cast of talented actors like Geetha Kailasam, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Kadhal Sukumar, 'Raja Rani' Pandian, Dheeraj, and many more in key roles, with director Vetrimaaran playing a cameo role.

The film is musically composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja who previously bankrolled Elan’s debut venture, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. As per earlier updates, the movie was supposed to be a reunion of the same core crew, with Harish Kalyan set to play the lead but due to creative differences, the actor opted out.

Kavin’s next lineups

Kavin is one of the most hot and happening young stars in Tamil cinema and has managed to become a well-known face with his films. After Star, the actor is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Bloody Beggar, directed by M Sivabalan and produced by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Besides this, the actor will also soon be sharing the screen with Andrea Jeremiah for a thriller movie called Mask. The film will be bankrolled by director Vetrimaaran with debutant Vikarnan Ashok helming the project. Furthermore, there are also rumors that the actor might collaborate with Nayanthara for a romantic movie but no official confirmation about the same is out yet.

