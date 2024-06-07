Photo: Allu Arjun takes break from Pushpa 2; enjoys Colosseum visit in Rome with kids Arha and Ayaan

Allu Arjun is blessed not just on the professional front but in terms of his personal life as well. The Pushpa actor has a supportive life partner, Sneha Reddy, and two beautiful kids. He never misses an opportunity to spend some time with his family.

Now, Allu Arjun has taken some time out from his work and is on vacation with his wife, Sneha, and their children.

Sneha Reddy shares a picture from her family vacation in Italy

It seems like Allu Arjun decided to ditch his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his family. For the same, they decided on Rome, Italy, as their destination. Now, wife Sneha Reddy dropped a picture on her social media of their visit to the Colosseum.

On her Instagram stories, she posted a picture that shows some familiar figures standing with their backs facing the camera. Perhaps it features superstar Allu Arjun and their kids. The Sarrainodu actor can be seen clad in his casual attire - a comfy shirt, track pants, and slippers.

Earlier on Thursday (June 6), she dropped a picture featuring lavish food from one of the most popular restaurants in Rome.

Well, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy often offer glimpses into their family life by sharing adorable pictures and videos on social media.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy exchanged wedding vows on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. The power couple are now parents to two beautiful kids, a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Arha. While Ayaan is 10 years old, his younger sister, Arha, is just 7 years old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Parugu actor is gearing up for the release of the most awaited film of 2024. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for its theatrical release on August 15.

More about Pushpa 2

Directed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will begin where the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, left off. Reportedly, the action sequel will show a rift between Pushpa Raj and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others playing crucial roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have produced the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

