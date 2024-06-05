Top 5 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tamil Movies: Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi, U Turn to Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s filmography has always been the first choice for many cinema lovers along with movie geeks. The actor has always tried to demonstrate her enormous talent through her classic South films, which have had a significant impact on her devoted followers, even capturing the hearts of her Tamil fans. So, without further ado, here are Samantha’s top 5 Tamil movies.

Top 5 Samantha Tamil Movies

Kaththi (2014)

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sathish

- Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sathish Director - A.R. Murugadoss

- A.R. Murugadoss Where to watch - Zee5

- Zee5 Runtime - 2 hr 46 minutes

- 2 hr 46 minutes Rating- 8.1

Kaththi is Samantha's one of those Tamil movies that drive through its content rather than riding on the star power of the actors. The plot revolves around Kathiresan who escapes from prison and meets his lookalike, Jeeva, shot by criminals. Kathiresan disguises himself as Jeeva to hide, but the process transforms him into a crusader.

24 (2016)

Cast - Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Girish Karnad, and Mohan Raman

- Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Girish Karnad, and Mohan Raman Director - Vikram Kumar

- Vikram Kumar Where to watch - Zee5

- Zee5 Timeline - 2 hr 44 minutes

- 2 hr 44 minutes Rating- 7.9

The plot of Samantha’s Tamil movie centers on Sethuraman, a scientist who develops a time-traveling device, and his evil twin brother looking to steal it. Sethuraman's son and his evil twin engage in a hard battle to acquire the gadget. It’s one of the perfect thriller movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Mersal (2017)

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, and S J Suryah

- Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, and S J Suryah Director - Atlee Kumar

- Atlee Kumar Where to watch - Netflix

- Netflix Timeline - 2 hr 49 minutes

- 2 hr 49 minutes Rating- 7.5

Mersal is Samantha's one of those South movies that is a definite watch for you. The plot revolves around two persons Vetri and Maaran who are bound together by their past and the story later becomes a tale of revenge. The chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha is one of the most celebrated chemistries to this day.

U Turn (2018)

Cast - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rahul Ravindran, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla, and Hari Teja

- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rahul Ravindran, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla, and Hari Teja Director - Pawan Kumar

- Pawan Kumar Where to watch - Prime Video

- Prime Video Timeline - 2 hr 8 minutes

- 2 hr 8 minutes Rating- 6.9

The mystery thriller film focuses on a girl named Rachana, an intern at a major newspaper who investigates incidents on a flyover with the assistance of a crime reporter.

However, things change when she is suspected of killing a driver. If you are into thriller flicks then this one is surely a mysterious cup of tea for you.

Super Deluxe (2019)

Cast - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnalini Ravi

- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnalini Ravi Director - Thiagarajan Kumararaja

- Thiagarajan Kumararaja Where to watch - Netflix

- Netflix Timeline - 2 hr 55 minutes

- 2 hr 55 minutes Rating- 8.2

In the list of Samantha's Tamil movies, Super Deluxe is one of the most experimental cinema which is still remembered for its unique plot. The plot revolves around an unfaithful wife, an angry teenager, and a transgender woman who must confront their problems on one fateful day in a city of opposites. If you haven't seen this gem, please stop everything and watch it right now.

These are the top 5 Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Tamil movies. You may watch these films with your friends and family to see how much commitment and energy the actress puts into her performances to make them memorable and iconic.

