Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans as iconic film Pokkiri to re-release in theatres; know all DEETS

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always delighted his fans with his commendable performance along with his unique charm. Meanwhile, Thalapathy is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday on June 22.

Now, to make this occasion more special, Thalapathy Vijay's action entertainer Pokkiri is all set for its re-release in theaters. Have a look!

Pokkiri to re-release on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

On June 4, film distributor Karan Ayngaran took to his social media platform Instagram and shared the news of Pokkiri's re-release in theaters and wrote, “#IlaiyathalapathyVijay's 50th Celebration Begins - #Pokkiri Returns to Cinemas.”

Karan further continued and wrote, “Attention, fans of #ThalapathiVijay! The wait is finally over. #Pokkiri, the iconic film that cemented #IlaiyathalapathyVijay status as King of India, is returning to the big screen from 21st June to celebrate VIJAY's 50th birthday. Be there from 21st June 2024 to witness the ultimate Thalapathy experience.”

Soon after the post went viral, social media users took to Karan’s comments section and expressed their excitement about the re-release. A user wrote, “Sambavam loading.”

More about Pokkiri

Pokkiri is a 2007 Tamil action-thriller flick featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The plot revolves around a character named Tamizh, a tough criminal who does dirty deeds for money and later falls in love with Shruthi, a pretty girl who despises his violent tendencies. Following a series of events, his true purpose and identity are unveiled.

Advertisement

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also featured Asin, Prakash Raj, Vadivelu, Brinda Parekh, Nassar, Sriman, Napoleon, and many others in crucial roles. The music and background scores were helmed by Mani Sharma, and cinematography was handled by Nirav Shah.

The flick was directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by S. Sathyaramamoorthy under the banner of Kanagarathna Movies. The film was released theatrically on January 12, 2007.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay's Pokkiri is a remake of the Telugu version titled Pokiri featuring Mahesh Babu, and Ileana D Cruz in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth heads to Chennai after completing his spiritual trip to Himalayas; WATCH