Throwback Thursday: When Rajinikanth confessed drinking daily and smoking uncountable cigarettes

Superstar Rajinikanth makes you believe dreams can come true. The actor, who was once called Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, did many odd jobs including that of a bus conductor, before becoming the legend of South cinema. With no support or Godfather from film industry, he started his journey and went through many struggles in his film career. He is truly an inspiration to many. Today, we bring you a story about how Rajinikanth changed his life after being addicted to drinking, smoking, and non-vegetarian food.

The superstar once revealed that when he was a bus conductor, he used to consume mutton, alcohol, and cigarettes on a daily basis. And when he came a big actor with more money and fame, he couldn't control himself. He also confessed that it was his wife Latha who helped him get over that phase and also thanked him.

The Darbar actor, “What do I tell about YG Mahendra? He was the one who introduced me to Latha and got me married to her. I am 73 years old now, and the reason for my health is my wife. When I was a bus conductor, due to the friendship of some wrong guys, I had many bad habits. I used to eat mutton twice a day. I used to drink daily, and I don’t know how many cigarettes I smoked. After coming to the cinema, with money and fame, imagine how much these would have increased."

He further added that he looked upon vegetarians but it was his wife's care and medical helped that made him over come through. The superstar added, Daily morning, I wanted to eat mutton paya, appam, and chicken. I used to look down upon vegetarians. I used to wonder what they actually ate. Honestly, cigarettes, alcohol, and meat are a dangerous combination. Those who do all this without a limit have not lived healthily until 60. Many have faced so many health issues before they turned 60. There are many examples. Let’s not mention them. She (Latha) was the one who changed me with her love. With love and the right doctors, she changed me. Thanks to YG Mahendra for that,



We share the story on the special day July 13, which is known as the rebirth of Rajinikanth. This was the day when the superstar was hospitalized for days due to kidney ailment, and came back to Tamil Nadu fit and fine.

