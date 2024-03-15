Thundu OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch the Biju Menon, Shine Tom Chacko starrer

Actor Biju Menon has carved out a niche of his own in Malayalam cinema with his eccentric selection of scripts, ranging from serious to comedic roles. While Biju Menon has enjoyed decent theatrical success, it is truly on OTT that the actor has shone the brightest.

About Thundu

His latest film to hit the small screens is Thundu, a satirical police comedy that is now streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Thundu also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Unnimaya Prasad and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Riyas Shereef and bankrolled by Jimshi Khalid and Aashiq Usman.

Thundu follows the story of a policeman and his desperate attempts to secure a promotion. But when his efforts are met with more obstacles, he has to overcome them with a smiling face. Thundu is yet another impressive addition to the list of wholesome Malayalam movies.

However impressive the film is, it is not without its fair share of flaws. As the film is built on a thin premise, the film quickly runs out of inventive ideas to engage the audience.

Advertisement

About ‘Biju Menon’ the actor

For folks unfamiliar with Biju Menon, you’re missing out on one of the finest actors Malayalam cinema has to offer.

For example, take a look at his performance in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where he plays Ayyapan, a wild egotistical man who has been tamed by his police uniform. It would not be too far from the truth to say that Biju Menon dominates Prithviraj Sukumaran as an actor in this film about male egos.

But Biju’s range is not restricted to just one film, the proof of which lies in his performances in films such as Thankam and Garudan.

Biju Menon’s upcoming projects

Biju Menon will next be seen in the film Kadha Innuvare, directed by award-winning filmmaker of ‘Meppadiyan’ fame Vishnu Mohan. The film marks the acting debut of classical dancer Methil Devika. The shooting of the film has already been wrapped up and is expected to hit the big screens sometime soon in 2024. Vishnu has announced the tagline of the film as “It’s a pure love story. Please do not watch the film if you have not been in love ever.”

ALSO READ: Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says he will refuse to be part of a film for personal political reasons