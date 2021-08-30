EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

On Saturday, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be a part of director Jagan Shakti’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, featuring John Abraham in lead. And now we have learnt that the makers have locked the second lead and it’s , who is replacing Abhishek, to lock horns with John in this two-hero film. The film goes on floors by November.

“John and Arjun are currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Both of them have gelled up well on the sets. John discussed the idea of getting Arjun on board the film with his director, Jagan Shakti, who insisted on a meeting with the actor. The two met and hit the ball rolling from the word go. While John will play the role of Biju Menon from the original, Arjun steps into Prithviraj’s shoes. The prep work has begun and film goes on floors by November 2021,” revealed a source close to the development.

In Ek Villain 2, both John and Arjun will be seen in the negative role and it’s said to be a battle royale between two baddies. Likewise, in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, the duo plays egoistic characters with grey shades and will be seen fighting each other with multiple confrontational scenes. “However, their character traits are completely different in the two films and one will be surprised with their chemistry on screen,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the other films under John’s kitty include Pathan, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. Arjun on the other hand too has a jam-packed line up with Bhoot Police, Ajay Bahl’s next, and Kuttey. While Bhoot Police is gearing up for a release in September, Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s next will go on floors soon. The actor might also feature in father Boney Kapoor’s upcoming productions – the official remakes of F2 – Fun and Frustration and Comali.

