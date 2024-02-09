Trisha Krishnan drops adorable photos with her pet dog; 'Coz it’s the week of love and we’d like to send some'

The evergreen Tamil star Trisha Krishnan who is known for her commendable performances and exquisite dressing style has shared a lovely set of pictures along with her pet dog.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor took her X account and shared photos along with her cute dog. She also wrote a small caption that read, "Coz it’s the week of love and we’d like to send some out to everyone (heart of hand emoji), (heart emoji) (hand emoji).”

As soon as she dropped the elegant pictures, the comments section of the post was flooded with praise and love from fans. A user wrote, "Ever Cute #TrishaKrishnan (heart emoji)," while another user wrote, "I want nothing but her heart as a gift (tiny double heart emoji)".

Trisha's adorable post with her pet dog

Trisha Krishnan on the work front

Trisha is currently gearing up for many big projects along with her Telugu debut Vishwambhara alongside Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi . Trisha recently took to her Instagram stories, sharing a snapshot of flower bouquets from her vanity van with the caption, "To new beginnings 4/2/2024."

The 96 star has also become a part of Thala Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi which is said to be a high-octane action thriller. The actress has also been roped up for Kamal Haasan 's period drama starrer Thug Life helmed by Cinema maestro Mani Ratnam.



