Unseen BTS Video: When Ajith Kumar performed car stunt without body double for VidaaMuyarchi in Azerbaijan

VidaaMuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is a highly anticipated project that fans have been eagerly waiting for, for several years. There were rumors circulating that the film had been canceled due to a prolonged delay, but the makers put an end to all the speculations by sharing a thrilling stunt involving Ajith Kumar.

Now, in a recent update, unseen footage has been shared online from the fan page featuring Ajith Kumar involved in another riveting action sequence. Have a look!

BTS footage from Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi

On May 27, a fan page of Ajith Kumar took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a black and white clip showing Ajith Kumar doing a car stunt. The video was captioned, “That was too close and a fantastic shoot too #nofear #lovemyjob.”

As mentioned by the fan page, the unseen footage is from the sets of VidaaMuyarchi's first shoot schedule in Azerbaijan. Ajith Kumar performed the stunt all by himself without any help of a stunt double for the sequence which signifies that the actor is always ready to take huge risks, especially at the age of 53 years which is commendable.

More about VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is Magizh Thirumeni's first cooperation with the Thunivu star, and it promises to be a high-octane action film that will excite both critics and moviegoers.

In addition to Ajith Kumar, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in key parts.

Sanjay Dutt has been invited to play a key role in the film, but the directors have not issued an official comment regarding the historic collaboration. Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions has funded the movie, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Apart from VidaaMuyarchi, the Mankatha star is set to feature in Adhik Ravichandran's high-octane action thriller titled Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar. As per reports, the film's first leg has commenced in Hyderabad and soon the update will be shared by the makers.

Meanwhile, it has also been said that Ajith may be playing a triple role in the upcoming action entertainer which is going to be a sure-shot delight for fans and cinema lovers.

The project has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and the music and background scores have been helmed by National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad.

