Popular Star Kid: Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka is a bundle of talent, might be away from public eye but her transformation is unmissable

Being a star kid comes with its own set of pros and cons. While being born to someone with already established connections in the show biz might open doors for you that others may not have access to, at the same time, there is also tremendous pressure to live up to a certain expectation set by society.

Imagine being followed by cameras everywhere and people taking notes of your every move. It's for sure hard to keep your mental sanity. However, many star kids have been able to sail through stardom without it disrupting their personal lives. One such prime example of this is Anoushka Kumar. Yes! We are talking about the gorgeous daughter of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

The daddy's little princess has indeed transformed into a gorgeous teenager. Read the story to learn about Anoushka Kumar.

Who is Anoushka Kumar?

The 16-year-old daughter of Ajith Kumar is surely the apple of his eyes. Born on January 3, 2008, Anoushka often becomes the center of attraction because of her unbelievable transformation. Her mother and yesteryear actress Shalini Kumar frequently shares her pictures with her family on her official Instagram account.

Apart from being a passionate baker, the star kid is also an excellent badminton player. Ms Kumar has even participated and excelled in junior badminton tournaments at the high school level. According to reports, Ajith's little princess studies in a convent school in Chennai.

But do you know that she even acted alongside her father, Ajith Kumar in a film? Yes! She made a special appearance in the 2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the action thriller features Thunivu actor opposite Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

As for Anoushka Kumar, it was her first and last film appearance. She has always tried to remain out of focus from the media. Whether it's her rare public appearances or her private social media account, perhaps she loves living her peaceful personal life out of media attention.

Showcasing her passion for baking, the little star also has an Instagram page dedicated to that. The official page that goes by the extracals has a following of 12.5k. Anoushka shares the pictures of delicious-looking cakes that she bakes herself. Such a talented child.

Take a look at the Instagram page below!

Anoushka Kumar’s adorable bond with father Ajith Kumar

Apart from being a successful actor, the Vidaa Muyarchi actor is a complete family man who loves spending quality time with his wife and two children. Whether it’s their birthday parties, school events, or even casual lunch dates, Mr Kumar makes sure to be present with them.

Fans and well-wishers too love to witness this side of Ajith Kumar. And this is why Shalini Kumar’s Instagram account serves as nothing less than a visual treat for them. Let us look at some adorable pictures shared by Shalini below!

The pictures evidently showcase the bond that Ajith shares with both of his children. Both the husband and wife make sure to make time for their children especially Ajith who takes out time from his extremely busy schedule to stand beside his family as a strong pillar of support.

Such a perfect family right? And can you see how beautifully Anoushka has transformed herself?

