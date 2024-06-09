Ajith Kumar's Mankatha co-actor Premgi Amaren marries longtime girlfriend Indu in Tamil Nadu; See PICS

Renowned Tamil actor Premgi Amaren, also the brother of popular director Venkat Prabhu, took wedding vows with his long-time partner Indu on June 9. It was a private ceremony in the presence of their families and friends at the Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu.

Many pictures have surfaced online from the auspicious wedding ceremony. The wonderful news was shared by Premgi's brother Venkat Prabhu as he posted a series of heartwarming pictures on his social media platform. Have a look!

Premgi Amaren marries longtime companion Indu

The Mankatha director took to his Instagram handle to share a series of wonderful pictures from the event and wrote, “Finallllllyyyyy!!!! Love u @premgi best wishes to the newly wed #InduPremgi.

In the first picture, Premgi and Indu can be seen joining hands as they seek blessings from all those present on such an auspicious day. In the second picture, the newlyweds are sitting on the sofa as the lens captures the picturesque beauty of the surroundings.

Later, actor-fitness coach Ramya Subramanian also took to her X account and shared many pictures from the event. She also wrote, “The long awaited day has come to an end. Singal Singha has decided. Happy married life! @premgiamaren.”

Now, these pictures from the wedding have gone viral on social media giving a sneak peek into the wedding ceremony.

More about Premgi Amaren

Premgi Amaren started his career as renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's assistant. But in 2006 the actor got his biggest break as he starred in Silambarasan TR's 2007 romantic drama titled Vallavan, helmed by Silambarasan TR himself.

Later, Premgi made an appearance in his brother Venkat Prabhu's several films like Chennai 600028, and Ajith Kumar's cult thriller Mankatha.

Premgi made his last appearance in Venkat Prabhu's sci-fi thriller titled Maanadu which featured Silambarasan TR, S J Suryah, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.

