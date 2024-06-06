Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka recorded without permission while shopping with a friend; fans upset

Ajith Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always been praised for managing his work commitments while taking some peaceful time for his wonderful family including his better half Shalini, and his kids, daughter Anoushka Kumar and son Aadvik Kumar.

Now, in a recent update, a video has surfaced online in which Ajith's daughter Anoushka was seen feeling a bit uncomfortable about being recorded without her permission.

Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka faces an unfortunate incident

The picture shared below from the video going viral on the internet shows Anoushka shopping in a mall with her friend. A man is then seen recording Anoushka without her consent leaving her uncomfortable. She also gives a suspicious look to the camera, expressing her disapproval.

Soon after the video went viral many fans and social users took to the comments section and expressed their rage towards the incident. A user wrote, “Clearly she was scared & uncomfortable to stop this rubbish behaviour. Who gave you the permission to record others without their consent.”

Another one wrote, “Please don't do this. Privacy is important for them also.”

Check out the reactions of users

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Ajith Kumar is presently preparing for his forthcoming power-packed movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Devi Sri Prasad, a talented National Award-winning musician, will compose the music.

Abinandhan Ramanujam will display his cinematography skills, while Vijay Velukutty will handle the editing.

According to early reports, Bobby Deol and Guntur Kaaram star Sreeleela were approached about the project. However, there is no definitive proof of this. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers is the project's sponsor, and the action thriller will be released on Pongal in 2025.

According to early sources, the team is now filming in Hyderabad for some major action sequences and a dance performance.

Apart from Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is preparing for his long-awaited project, VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

In addition to Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in important roles. The project is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

