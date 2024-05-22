Uttama Villain Row: Actor-producer PL Thenappan defends Kamal Haasan; reveals he allotted three months

Being one of the biggest names in the film industry, Kamal Haasan has been a part of his fair share of controversies. In fact, quite recently, the actor found himself in troubled waters again, following a complaint filed by the makers of his 2015 film Uttama Villain to the Tamil Film Producers Council.

The makers alleged that Kamal Haasan had forgone the promise he made of featuring in another film by the Production House, in order to salvage the losses caused by the film’s poor performance at the box office. In the latest update, producer and actor PL Thenappan, who was the secretary of the Tamil Film Producers Council in 2015, has opened up in favor of the Vikram actor.

Producer, actor PL Thenappan reveals Kamal Haasan had allotted three months to Uttama Villain makers

As per reports by the TOI, PL Thenappan confirmed that Kamal Haasan had indeed signed an agreement with Uttama Villain producers (N Lingusamy and Thirrupathi Brothers Company), to feature in a project to salvage the losses.

However, the agreement was later transferred to KE Gnanavelraja of Studio Green for his help in resolving the financial issues during the release of Uttama Villain. Furthermore, PL Thenappan also revealed that Kamal Haasan had even allotted three months in the latter half of 2015 for the Production House behind Uttama Villain. But the makers were unable to finalize a story within that time, causing delays. PL Thenappan blamed the Thirrupathi Brothers Company for not going ahead with the project on time, and added that the issue was resolved back in 2015.

PL Thenappan also clarified that he was not defending Kamal Haasan, but was concerned about the criticism that the legendary actor was receiving. He added that he felt it was his duty to clarify the issue to the public, as he was the secretary of the Tamil Film Producers Council in 2015.

More about Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain is a 2015 comedy-drama film, helmed by Ramesh Aravind. The film features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, K Balachander, Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jayaram, and many more in crucial roles. The film was also the last film of veteran filmmaker K Balachander before his demise.

The film revolves around a filmstar, Manoranjan, whose career comes to a sudden stop as he is diagnosed with cancer. He decides he wants his final film to be directed by his mentor Margadarisi and attempts to make amends in his personal life as well. The personal and professional journey of Manoranjan in this time period forms the crux of the story.

Uttama Villain garnered widespread positive reviews from critics, despite being a box office failure. The music for the film was composed by Ghibran while Shamdat Sainudeen cranked the camera for the film. Vijay Shankar took care of the film’s editing.

