VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu champions elegant airport dressing in classic white crop top and cargo jeans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fashion queen and there is no doubt about that. The actress has always made her fans and several celebrities passionate about choosing the right attire and is also a fitness mentor for many.

In a recent update, Samantha has yet again made a fashion statement on social media platforms after being spotted in her cool and comfy outfit.

Samantha Prabhu clicked at Hyderabad airport

On March 14, a video surfaced online where Samantha was spotted at the airport while making her way towards the lounge area, accompanied by her security personnel. For the airport look, the actress opted for an elegant white crop top with folded sleeves along with cargo jeans. She opted for a combination of high heels and donned cool black shades to maintain her strong persona.

Samantha's impeccable yet confident airport attire is always a delightful message for everyone and her charm makes her personality more elegant and mesmerizing. Meanwhile, there is no update about Samantha's recent excursion to an undisclosed location.

Samantha’s 14 years in the film industry

Samantha turned to social media on February 25 to express her delight at completing 14 years in the film industry. The Majili actress turned to social media to upload a video in which she was seen counting the years in her hand and was astonished to discover that it had already been 14 years.

Advertisement

Nayanthara also took to Instagram to congratulate Samantha. The Iraivan actress posted a recent photo of Samantha on her Instagram stories and said,” @samantharuthprabhuoffl Congratulations on 14 years of Sam; More power to you.”

Samantha on the work front

Samantha will soon be featured in the Amazon Prime series Citadel, with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Citadel is the Indian spinoff of the same-named US series, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in main roles. Samantha will collaborate with the writer-director combo Raj & DK for the second film, following her memorable portrayal as Raji in The Family Man.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna's birthday post for him 'creepy'; here's why