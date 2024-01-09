Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's reel-life Dear Comrade chemistry to turn into real-life love story?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have rumoredly been in a relationship for quite some time now. People often catch glimpses of them together or speculate about their whereabouts, even though they haven't confirmed anything publicly.

According to a recent report from News 18 Telugu, it is believed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to announce their engagement next month, i.e. February. Though this has been reported, an official confirmation on the same is yet to come out.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged?

The couple, who have been adored by fans ever since they starred together in the movie Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram, went on to showcase their incredible on-screen chemistry once again in another film called Dear Comrade. The way they portrayed their characters and their undeniable chemistry made them a couple that fans couldn't help but love.

Furthermore, there have been rumors circulating about the couple spending a significant amount of time in each other's company and supposedly entering into a committed relationship. It was reported that they celebrated Diwali together this year, and in a recent video of Rashmika, people noticed Vijay's reflection in her sunglasses while she was on her New Year vacation in New York. However, it remains to be seen if the rumors about their engagement hold any truth.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently the hottest actor in town. Whether it's Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil movies, filmmakers are choosing her to play the main character in numerous films.

The actress was last seen in the Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. The film had an ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles as well. She is also set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and is the central character in the film The Girlfriend.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Workfront

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be making his silver screen comeback with the film Family Star.

Directed by Parasuram, this movie promises to be a delightful family entertainer, with Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Originally scheduled for a Sankranti release, the film's release has been postponed to avoid a clash with other big releases.

