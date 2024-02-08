Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur in Family Star or Nani and Mrunal in Hi Nanna; Which is your favorite jodi?

Mrunal Thakur has become a huge sensation in the Telugu film industry after her spectacular performance in Sita Ramam wherein she starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The dynamic duo not only mesmerized us with their sparkling chemistry but also won over the hearts of the audience with its storyline.

After this, the actress featured opposite Jersey star Nani in the movie Hi Nanna and yet again stole the show with her charm and commendable performance. Now, she will be sharing screen space with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in a family drama film titled Family Star whose first official single track came out on Wednesday and it has already become part of our playlist.

Family Star is a family-based love story co-written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The film features Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles. On February 8, the makers dropped the first single from the film titled Nanda Nandana. The song covers their emotional bond and connection with each other elegantly and deeply.

The film helmed by Shoryuv was based on the father and daughter's unconditional love and yet again Nani and Mrunal Thakur proved their importance with a content-driven film. The chemistry between both the lead actors got a praiseworthy response from the audience as everyone was surprised by their on-screen charm.

More about Family Star and Hi Nanna

The Vijay starrer is bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer while camera work and editing are helmed by K U Mohanan and Marthan K. Venkatesh. As for now, the movie is confirmed to hit the theaters on April 5, 2024.

Hi Nanna was released on December 7, 2023, and opened to positive reviews from critics, praising the performances, emotional depth, and storyline. The film also included an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Khanna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, Jayaram, and Viraj Ashwin in supporting roles. The music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hi Nanna is currently streaming on Netflix along with her Hindi version titled Hi Pappa.

