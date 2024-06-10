'Looks more magnificent': BTS' V earns praise from veteran singer Lee Ji Young after meeting at military event

BTS' V was patrolling a military event in Chuncheon where he greeted the veteran singer Lee Ji Young who was formerly a part of the girl group Big Mama. The senior shared her experience meeting the idol on social media and also appreciated him for his gentleness and good looks. Here is what she had to say about V.

BTS' V praised by senior singer Lee Ji Young

On June 9, singer Lee Ji Young took to Instagram and recounted her encounter with BTS' V. She mentioned that after finishing her stage at Chuncheon Veteran Culture Festival, a handsome soldier greeted her. She realized that it was BTS' V. She praised him and wrote that his stage presence always impresses, but seeing his gentleness off-stage was unexpected. She added that he looked even more magnificent wearing his uniform. Lastly, she wished V a healthy military service and said that she looks forward to seeing his splendid self again.

More about V

All BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Eldest member Jin is scheduled to be discharged soon on June 12. He will also be attending the upcoming meet and greet event as a part of BTS FESTA 2024.

V applied to be a part of the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. This unit is a military police unit and carries out counter-terrorism operations, initial response to violent crimes, VIP protection, arrest of armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas.

Members undergo tough training to deal with critical situations. He is assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. Currently, he is a member of the Military Police Corps.

Meanwhile, V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track is in all English and discusses the loneliness of love. The song entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

