South movies releasing this week: Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, Kotee to Sudheer Babu's Harom Hara

As June enters its second week, many South Indian films that have been lined up for a huge release are finally going to grace theaters, including Vijay Sethupathi's power-packed thriller Maharaja.

Meanwhile, many other films that were previously scheduled for release will now hit theaters, as the ground seems clear for all these flicks to have decent opening numbers, depending on the quality of their content. Check them out!

Movie releases in June

Maharaja

Maharaja features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, portraying a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized and something very precious to him is stolen during the robbery.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features actors in significant roles, including Munishkanth, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and many more.

The Passion Studios-backed film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram.

The soundtrack and background scores were composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who is well-known for his work in Kantara. The action thriller is all set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

Pithala Maathi

Pithala Maathi is an upcoming Tamil language film that is touted to be a drama flick. The film is helmed by Thanne Vandi fame director Manika Vidya. The cast includes Umapathy Ramaiah, Bala Saravanan, Thambi Ramaiah, Vinutha Lal, Devadarshini, and Samskruthy Shenoy in pivotal roles.

The project has been bankrolled by G. Saravana under the banner of Sri Saravana Film & Arts and is slated to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

Harom Hara

Harom Hara is Sudheer Babu's upcoming period action thriller, which promises to be extremely different for the actor. The film features Sudheer Babu in a rowdy avatar, marking his return to such a role after his 2017 action comedy Shamantakamani.

The film also stars Malavika Sharma, Ravi Kale, Sunil, Keshav Deepak, and Kadambari Kiran in crucial roles. The music has been composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, while the cinematography has been handled by Aravind Viswanathan.

The project has been bankrolled by Sumanth G. Naidu under the label of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas and is slated to be released on June 14, 2024.

Chef Chidambara

Chef Chidambara is yet another Kannada industry experiment aiming to reshape the thriller genre with a blend of action and a riveting storyline.

The plot centers on a professional chef who tries to assist a wealthy woman in exchange for her help to get out of his financial bind. However, things get complicated when someone passes away at his apartment.

The film stars Aniruddha Jatkar, Rachel David, Tulasi, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sharath, and Shivamani in pivotal roles. The project was financed by DN Roopa under the banner of her own production house, Damthi Pictures.

The film has been helmed by M. Anandaraj and is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

Kotee

Kotee is another big release from the Kannada industry, featuring the exceptionally talented Dhananjaya, who entertained audiences with his performance in the 2021 drama Rathnan Prapancha. This thriller drama is helmed by debutant director Param.

In addition to Dhananjaya, the film stars Moksha Kushal, Ramesh Indira, Rangayana Raghu, Tara, and Sardar Sathya in crucial roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and Vaishno Studios, and it is set to grace theaters on June 14, 2024.

