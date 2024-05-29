Pushpa 2 second song Sooseki OUT: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bring another viral signature step after Saami Saami; their chemistry is infectious

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is unquestionably one of the massive releases of the year 2024. The makers recently released the first track titled Pushpa Pushpa and on May 28, treated fans with a poster of the second song titled Sooseki (The Couple Song). The second Pushpa 2 song is finally out!

The makers have now finally released the second track from the film featuring Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli in their charming avatars.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 second song Sooseki unveiled

The makers took to their official Instagram account and shared the poster of Sooseki and wrote, “Join Pushpa Raj and Srivalli as they vibe to the super catchy #Pushpa2SecondSingle #TheCoupleSong out now.”

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and the lyrics by Chandrabose.

The song starts with Allu Arjun arriving on the set and meeting with director Sukumar and others. After a while, the song starts with the iconic signature steps of Rashmika and Allu Arjun as the song captures fun-filled moments between both the stars. Meanwhile, director Sukumar was also seen doing some steps with dance master Ganesh Acharya.

The song beautifully showcases the chemistry between both the stars which makes you remember the songs Srivalli and Saami Saami. The track is set to be yet another hit for the makers of Pushpa as the release of the most-awaited film nears.

Check out Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sooseki

More about Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, during a time when people were hesitant to return to the theaters due to the pandemic. It's not a leap to say that the film played a huge influence in bringing people back to the theaters.

The film not only thrilled the audience but also broke multiple box office records. The sequel is set to pick up where the first left off, with an ensemble cast that includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil , Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and many others in pivotal roles.

Mythri Movie Makers, founded by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, is the film's producer. The film is scheduled to be released on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

