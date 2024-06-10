Three Ways Cody Rhodes Could Lose ‘I Quit’ Match to AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle

After falling victim to AJ Styles’ deceptive tactics on SmackDown 05/31 edition, Cody Rhodes finally accepted Styles’ challenge for Clash at the Castle. However, Rhodes demanded that they compete in an “I Quit” match. The announcement has gotten the WWE Universe buzzing with excitement because neither superstar has been in an I Quit match before in WWE.

Moreover, pitting the duo against each other in the said match could potentially deliver one of the most intense matches of the year. And since Styles has the backing of The OC in this no-disqualification match, the chips are down for Cody Rhodes. Here’s how The American Nightmare could finally lose the World Title.

1. WWE could recreate the infamous Foley-Rock “I Quit” match angle

The Rock’s I Quit match with Mick Foley in 1999 saw the most controversial ending. After inflicting pain on Foley, The Rock slyly put the mic on an unconscious Foley. Shockingly, Foley was heard saying “I Quit” three times, allowing The Rock to secure the WWE Championship.

However, it was later revealed that The Rock used The Corporation's help to have Foley’s pre-recorded voice saying “I Quit” play from the arena’s speakers. Similarly, AJ Styles could emulate The Rock’s devious tactic to outsmart Cody Rhodes and become the new WWE Undisputed Champion. Let’s not forget that Cody Rhodes uttered, “I Quit," on SmackDown while announcing his match against Styles at Clash at the Castle.

2. The numbers game from The OC could cause Cody Rhodes’ defeat

Since the I Quit match is a no-disqualification match, fans can expect outside interference in the match. The Phenomenal One’s faction, The OC, could particularly get involved to put Rhodes under pressure. Although Rhodes can expect backup from Jey Uso, LA Knight, and others, it’s also possible that nobody comes to his aid, and he submits to the numbers game from The OC, uttering the words, “I Quit.”

Notably, OC members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows flanked AJ Styles during the latest edition of SmackDown, which saw Rhodes go berserk and take out the security.

3. Cody Rhodes could suffer clean defeat at the hands of AJ Styles

While it makes sense for the babyface to win this high-stakes match, it’s not far-fetched for AJ Styles to pick up a clean victory over Cody Rhodes. Considering Styles’ illustrious career in wrestling, WWE could put the title on Styles for one last reign before his retirement. Make no mistake, Styles may still have a few more years of his wrestling career left, however, now would be the best time for the 47-year-old to win the WWE Championship for the third time.

All in all, having Cody Rhodes drop the World Title would offer a major twist in WWE’s creative direction. It could also reinvigorate Cody Rhodes’ aggression, making him chase the title again with vigor.