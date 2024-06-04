Pawan Kalyan triumphs in Pithapuram with 70,354 votes; Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Ravi Teja extend gratitude

As the voting results of the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections came in, it is clear that power star Pawan Kalyan has emerged victorious with 70,354 votes to his name. In the monumental victory, the whole of the Telugu cinema industry, including brother Chiranjeevi and nephew Allu Arjun, praised the actor-turned-politician.

In new X (formerly Twitter) posts shared by the actors, both of them expressed their unwavering support for the actor. While the megastar called his brother a game changer, Allu Arjun said, “Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory,” and praised him for his hard work. Actor Ravi Teja also joined in to express his gratitude for the actor.

Reactions of Telugu superstars after Pawan Kalyan emerges victorious in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections

With Pawan Kalyan marking a humongous achievement in the elections, the actor has scripted a new history to his name. Emerging victorious with 70,354 votes in his new alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the actor-turned-politician has become the new MLA of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to superstars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Ravi Teja expressing their delight over the actor’s victory, Adivi Sesh and Nithiin had also taken it to X and penned a few words for him. Further, actors like Kajal Aggarwal and Brahmaji were also quick to convey their wishes to the power star.

Furthermore, the actor himself was also recently seen in front of his residence, as he was being subjected to ‘Aarti’ by his wife, and fans and supporters kept on chanting his name.

Pawan Kalyan’s next

Besides the fact that Pithapuram has gained a new MLA, actor Pawan Kalyan is also set to appear on the big screen soon with his next movie, OG. The film is expected to be released this year with Saaho director Sujeeth helming the project.

